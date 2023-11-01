Sign up
Previous
Photo 717
Something Old Something New
The snow arrived and stayed all day. Tonight everything has melted.
This is the side of a 19th century garage which is not maintained very well. I like the wild grass harmoniously climbing the siding. This is a picture taken few weeks ago.
1st November 2023
1st Nov 23
7
2
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I've always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
927
photos
149
followers
228
following
196% complete
View this month »
710
711
712
713
714
715
716
717
Views
10
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
8th October 2023 1:18pm
Tags
window
,
broken
,
grass
,
garage
,
wall
,
vermont
Mags
ace
Lovely plant life by your old garage!
November 1st, 2023
Rob Z
ace
I like your composition.
November 1st, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
November 1st, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
November 1st, 2023
Valerie Chesney
ace
A lovely capture of the plants growing up the old garage wall.
November 1st, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
I like the juxtaposition between nature and the "person made" structure
November 1st, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely😊
November 1st, 2023
