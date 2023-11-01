Previous
Something Old Something New by corinnec
Photo 717

Something Old Something New

The snow arrived and stayed all day. Tonight everything has melted.

This is the side of a 19th century garage which is not maintained very well. I like the wild grass harmoniously climbing the siding. This is a picture taken few weeks ago.
1st November 2023 1st Nov 23

Corinne C

@corinnec
Mags ace
Lovely plant life by your old garage!
November 1st, 2023  
Rob Z ace
I like your composition.
November 1st, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
November 1st, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
November 1st, 2023  
Valerie Chesney ace
A lovely capture of the plants growing up the old garage wall.
November 1st, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
I like the juxtaposition between nature and the "person made" structure
November 1st, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely😊
November 1st, 2023  
