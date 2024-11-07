Previous
Blue-Jay by corinnec
Photo 1014

Blue-Jay

Beautiful, elegant and shy Blue-Jay at our feeder for just an instant. They always come as a pair.
7th November 2024 7th Nov 24

Corinne C

@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
November 7th, 2024  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture of this beauty.
November 7th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Sweet capture.
November 7th, 2024  
Cliff McFarlane ace
Beautiful image. Not seen one before
November 7th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely photo👍😊
November 7th, 2024  
