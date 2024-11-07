Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1014
Blue-Jay
Beautiful, elegant and shy Blue-Jay at our feeder for just an instant. They always come as a pair.
7th November 2024
7th Nov 24
5
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1282
photos
175
followers
249
following
277% complete
View this month »
1007
1008
1009
1010
1011
1012
1013
1014
Photo Details
Views
22
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
31st October 2024 9:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
fall
,
vermont
,
‘blue-jay’
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
November 7th, 2024
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of this beauty.
November 7th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Sweet capture.
November 7th, 2024
Cliff McFarlane
ace
Beautiful image. Not seen one before
November 7th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely photo👍😊
November 7th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close