Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1013
Black-capped Chickadee
One of my favorite little birds. It is not too shy and with its round shape looks sweet and juvenile.
One year ago:
52Frames Challenge: Inspired by a Famous Photographer
Two years ago:
Owo-5 - Minimalist
Three years ago: No photo
Four years ago:
Horse Blanket
5th November 2024
5th Nov 24
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1281
photos
175
followers
249
following
277% complete
View this month »
1006
1007
1008
1009
1010
1011
1012
1013
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
31st October 2024 8:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
fall
,
vermont
,
black-capped chickadee
Bucktree
ace
Cute capture. We have several here in South Texas that show every morning.
November 6th, 2024
Harry J Benson
ace
Good positioning and detail
November 6th, 2024
Mags
ace
Sweet capture! They are so delightful to watch.
November 6th, 2024
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
kinda cute!
November 6th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close