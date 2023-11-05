Sign up
Previous
Photo 721
52Frames Challenge: Inspired by a Famous Photographer
52Frames gave me Robert Frank.
I dragged my family to a chain diner so I could capture a typical "American" event.
5th November 2023
5th Nov 23
Corinne C
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
Photo Details
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
4th November 2023 12:04pm
Tags
restaurant
,
vermont
,
diner
,
52frames
,
famous photographer
