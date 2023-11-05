Previous
52Frames Challenge: Inspired by a Famous Photographer by corinnec
Photo 721

52Frames Challenge: Inspired by a Famous Photographer

52Frames gave me Robert Frank.

I dragged my family to a chain diner so I could capture a typical "American" event.
5th November 2023 5th Nov 23

Corinne C

@corinnec
