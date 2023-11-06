Sign up
Photo 722
Morning Dew
They say you should photograph with intent. I was going to try to capture an ice crystal but it was already too late. I should use my camera before doing my walk :-(
6th November 2023
6th Nov 23
Corinne C
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
Pot-Pourri
Canon EOS R6
6th November 2023 9:05am
reflection
water
sun
grass
drop
fall
rays
cold
vermont
Diana
You capture a beautiful sparkling diamond Corinne, I love the little flares.
November 6th, 2023
Leslie
what a perfect drop with a sun flare
November 6th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
Beautiful capture.
November 6th, 2023
