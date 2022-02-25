Previous
Snow Storm by corinnec
209 / 365

Snow Storm

We have had a snow storm going through our state bringing over 10 inches of snow. Our pups are delighted and cannot get enough of backyard time. They come back covered in snow, tired and happy!
25th February 2022 25th Feb 22

Corinne C

@corinnec
We moved to New England where we renovate an old folk Victorian house built in 1890 (March 2021).
57% complete

Photo Details

Kerry McCarthy ace
Wonderful winter scene. I love watching dogs frolic in the snow and what's better than happily exhausted pups! We got mostly sleet unfortunately. Fav.
February 25th, 2022  
Pyrrhula
Great shot of those huge trees and winter condition.
February 25th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
@mccarth1 Snow is so much better than sleet. Hopefully you'll get a better weather soon!
February 25th, 2022  
joeyM ace
❤️💕❤️
February 25th, 2022  
