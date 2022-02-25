Sign up
209 / 365
Snow Storm
We have had a snow storm going through our state bringing over 10 inches of snow. Our pups are delighted and cannot get enough of backyard time. They come back covered in snow, tired and happy!
25th February 2022
25th Feb 22
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
We moved to New England where we renovate an old folk Victorian house built in 1890 (March 2021). While the renovation is taking a...
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Wonderful winter scene. I love watching dogs frolic in the snow and what's better than happily exhausted pups! We got mostly sleet unfortunately. Fav.
February 25th, 2022
Pyrrhula
Great shot of those huge trees and winter condition.
February 25th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
@mccarth1
Snow is so much better than sleet. Hopefully you'll get a better weather soon!
February 25th, 2022
joeyM
ace
❤️💕❤️
February 25th, 2022
