208 / 365
Winterland
Winter is my favorite season in Vermont.
23rd February 2022
23rd Feb 22
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
We moved to New England where we renovate an old folk Victorian house built in 1890 (March 2021). While the renovation is taking a...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
25th February 2022 2:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
snow
,
winter
,
vermont
