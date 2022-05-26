Previous
A Snack In The Park by corinnec
262 / 365

A Snack In The Park

This little Chipmunk reaps the leftovers from the many squirrels dining on our new bird feeders.
26th May 2022 26th May 22

Corinne C

@corinnec
We moved to New England where we renovate an old folk Victorian house built in 1890 (March 2021). While the renovation is taking a...
Photo Details

Mags ace
Oh! That's so cute. Its cheeks are about to burst!
May 26th, 2022  
