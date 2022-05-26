Sign up
262 / 365
A Snack In The Park
This little Chipmunk reaps the leftovers from the many squirrels dining on our new bird feeders.
26th May 2022
26th May 22
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
We moved to New England where we renovate an old folk Victorian house built in 1890 (March 2021). While the renovation is taking a...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
25th May 2022 3:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
spring
,
vermont
,
chipmunk
Mags
ace
Oh! That's so cute. Its cheeks are about to burst!
May 26th, 2022
