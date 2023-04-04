Previous
Progress 4 by corinnec
Photo 541

Progress 4

Today they stake the perimeter of the house and the garage. They also determined the elevation of the house, a somewhat complex task on our hilly lot.
4th April 2023

Corinne C

@corinnec
Mags ace
It will be well situated. You won't have to worry about flooding. =)
April 4th, 2023  
