Photo 541
Progress 4
Today they stake the perimeter of the house and the garage. They also determined the elevation of the house, a somewhat complex task on our hilly lot.
4th April 2023
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project on October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I always liked photography but I started this hobby only in...
house
building
vermont
Mags
ace
It will be well situated. You won't have to worry about flooding. =)
April 4th, 2023
