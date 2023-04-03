Sign up
Photo 540
Boxy
We spent the afternoon buying a phone for my Mom. I thought that the wipe holder was going to be a nice subject for an abstract.
3rd April 2023
3rd Apr 23
0
0
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project on October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I always liked photography but I started this hobby only in...
708
photos
120
followers
196
following
535
536
537
41
538
539
42
540
Views
0
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
3rd April 2023 2:59pm
Tags
b&w
,
phone
,
abstract
,
vermont
,
mundane
,
wipe
