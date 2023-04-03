Previous
Next
Boxy by corinnec
Photo 540

Boxy

We spent the afternoon buying a phone for my Mom. I thought that the wipe holder was going to be a nice subject for an abstract.
3rd April 2023 3rd Apr 23

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project on October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I always liked photography but I started this hobby only in...
147% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise