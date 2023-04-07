Previous
Next
Lake Bomoseen by corinnec
Photo 544

Lake Bomoseen

A quick walk around the lake this afternoon. Not all the ice is melted but the Canada Geese are back!
7th April 2023 7th Apr 23

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project on October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I always liked photography but I started this hobby only in...
149% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Frances Tackaberry ace
Looks like there is some warmth in the sun. Lots of Canada Geese everywhere!
April 7th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
April 7th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
gorgeous light here corinne , nice framing with the tree too
April 7th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise