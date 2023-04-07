Sign up
Photo 544
Lake Bomoseen
A quick walk around the lake this afternoon. Not all the ice is melted but the Canada Geese are back!
7th April 2023
7th Apr 23
3
1
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project on October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I always liked photography but I started this hobby only in...
713
photos
122
followers
198
following
149% complete
537
538
539
540
541
542
543
544
539
42
540
541
542
543
92
544
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
7th April 2023 12:46pm
Tags
mountain
,
water
,
spring
,
lake
,
vermont
,
goose
Frances Tackaberry
ace
Looks like there is some warmth in the sun. Lots of Canada Geese everywhere!
April 7th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
April 7th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
gorgeous light here corinne , nice framing with the tree too
April 7th, 2023
