Previous
Next
Canada Geese by corinnec
Photo 545

Canada Geese

On lake Bomoseen. They were so talkative!
8th April 2023 8th Apr 23

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project on October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I always liked photography but I started this hobby only in...
149% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dawn ace
A lovely image of them
April 8th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise