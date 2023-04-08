Sign up
Photo 545
Canada Geese
On lake Bomoseen. They were so talkative!
8th April 2023
8th Apr 23
Corinne C
@corinnec
I joined 365Project on October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I always liked photography but I started this hobby only in...
Album
Pot-Pourri
Taken
7th April 2023 12:52pm
Tags
bird
animal
spring
lake
geese
vermont
goose
Dawn
A lovely image of them
April 8th, 2023
