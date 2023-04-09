Previous
Happy Easter by corinnec
Photo 546

Happy Easter

For those who celebrate, Happy Sunday for those who don't.
A sunny day in Southern Vermont.
9th April 2023 9th Apr 23

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project on October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I always liked photography but I started this hobby only in...
Phil Howcroft ace
happy easter corinne , it's a lovely photo too
April 9th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Happy Easter to you Corinne , a beautiful image
April 9th, 2023  
