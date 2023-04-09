Sign up
Photo 546
Happy Easter
For those who celebrate, Happy Sunday for those who don't.
A sunny day in Southern Vermont.
9th April 2023
Corinne C
@corinnec
I joined 365Project on October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I always liked photography but I started this hobby only in...
flower
spring
easter
vermont
Phil Howcroft
happy easter corinne , it's a lovely photo too
April 9th, 2023
Dawn
Happy Easter to you Corinne , a beautiful image
April 9th, 2023
