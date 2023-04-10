Previous
Next
Missed by corinnec
Photo 547

Missed

Between a too low shutter speed, the sun and Mr Woodpecker trying to escape this was not going to work...
10th April 2023 10th Apr 23

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project on October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I always liked photography but I started this hobby only in...
149% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy ace
Birds are hard. Just when I think I've got everything set, they seem to sense the shutter click and fly away.
April 10th, 2023  
Pat
Nice composition and I like his little claws.
April 11th, 2023  
Dawn ace
I agree with Kathy and add to that my fingers aren’t as quick any more lol
A nice shot
April 11th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise