Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 547
Missed
Between a too low shutter speed, the sun and Mr Woodpecker trying to escape this was not going to work...
10th April 2023
10th Apr 23
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project on October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I always liked photography but I started this hobby only in...
716
photos
122
followers
198
following
149% complete
View this month »
540
541
542
543
544
545
546
547
Latest from all albums
541
542
543
92
544
545
546
547
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
10th April 2023 11:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
vermont
,
woodpecker
Kathy
ace
Birds are hard. Just when I think I've got everything set, they seem to sense the shutter click and fly away.
April 10th, 2023
Pat
Nice composition and I like his little claws.
April 11th, 2023
Dawn
ace
I agree with Kathy and add to that my fingers aren’t as quick any more lol
A nice shot
April 11th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
A nice shot