Western Honey Bee by corinnec
Photo 550

Western Honey Bee

We had a summer day today with exceptionally warm temperatures and a lot of sun.
13th April 2023 13th Apr 23

Corinne C

Islandgirl
Lovely blue bloom and close up!
April 14th, 2023  
Corinne
Joli close up et j’aime le cadrage
April 14th, 2023  
Kathy
Good to see honey bees doing their thing.
April 14th, 2023  
Mags
Beautiful!
April 14th, 2023  
