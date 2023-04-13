Sign up
Photo 550
Western Honey Bee
We had a summer day today with exceptionally warm temperatures and a lot of sun.
13th April 2023
13th Apr 23
4
2
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project on October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I always liked photography but I started this hobby only in...
543
544
545
546
547
548
549
550
Tags
flower
,
bee
,
spring
,
vermont
Islandgirl
ace
Lovely blue bloom and close up!
April 14th, 2023
Corinne
ace
Joli close up et j’aime le cadrage
April 14th, 2023
Kathy
ace
Good to see honey bees doing their thing.
April 14th, 2023
Mags
ace
Beautiful!
April 14th, 2023
