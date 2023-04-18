Sign up
Photo 553
Hydro Electricity
Much of our power comes from hydro plants. This is one of the oldest ones in the county.
18th April 2023
18th Apr 23
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project on October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I always liked photography but I started this hobby only in...
Tags
plant
water
power
clouds
spring
electricity
creek
vermont
hydro
Christine Sztukowski
Great pov
April 17th, 2023
haskar
ace
Lovely shot.
April 17th, 2023
Rob Z
ace
I love this photo!
April 17th, 2023
