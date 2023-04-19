Previous
House Spirit by corinnec
Photo 554

House Spirit

Rain arrived today and will stay with us most of the week. I love Spring showers, they are usually not so cold and promote the birth of tree leaves and the bloom of more flowers.
19th April 2023 19th Apr 23

Corinne C

Joan Robillard ace
Neat
April 17th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski
Cool effect
April 17th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
brilliant! we are doing a weekly theme at the Darkroom if you want to tag darkroom-reflection too!
April 17th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
@koalagardens Thanks I will!
April 17th, 2023  
haskar ace
Beautiful reflection. Lovely effect.
April 17th, 2023  
Rob Z ace
Super shot - so much character.. :)
April 17th, 2023  
