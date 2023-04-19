Sign up
Photo 554
House Spirit
Rain arrived today and will stay with us most of the week. I love Spring showers, they are usually not so cold and promote the birth of tree leaves and the bloom of more flowers.
19th April 2023
19th Apr 23
6
3
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project on October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I always liked photography but I started this hobby only in...
Photo Details
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
17th April 2023 2:39pm
Tags
reflection
,
spring
,
rain
,
house
,
vermont
,
darkroom-reflection
Joan Robillard
ace
Neat
April 17th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
Cool effect
April 17th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
brilliant! we are doing a weekly theme at the Darkroom if you want to tag darkroom-reflection too!
April 17th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
@koalagardens
Thanks I will!
April 17th, 2023
haskar
ace
Beautiful reflection. Lovely effect.
April 17th, 2023
Rob Z
ace
Super shot - so much character.. :)
April 17th, 2023
