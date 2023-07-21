Previous
The Weather Today by corinnec
Photo 635

The Weather Today

Not a fun day for outdoor photography, at least for me :-)
21st July 2023 21st Jul 23

Corinne C

@corinnec
Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski
Bad weather but a gorgeous photo fav
July 21st, 2023  
Mags ace
Beautiful weather capture! Got to be better than here. After clearing my lens of condensation from the humidity three times - I gave up.
July 21st, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
nice photo Corinne , very atmospheric, it's raining all day tomorrow in Nottingham and Sunday and Monday and Tuesday and..... you get the picture :)
July 21st, 2023  
KV ace
Magnificent view & nice shot.
July 21st, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful!
July 21st, 2023  
George ace
Still a stunning atmospheric shot.
July 21st, 2023  
Louise & Ken
I'm not sure what the back story is, but this is a beaitiful image!
July 21st, 2023  
Lesley ace
Love that the mountain rises above the clouds
July 21st, 2023  
Walks @ 7 ace
Hope that there isn't any more flooding for you. Wonderful layers
July 21st, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Yes a bit like what we have though I got a couple of photos
July 21st, 2023  
Pyrrhula
Well I like the pic. of it. Looks very natural and nice. Fav.
July 21st, 2023  
