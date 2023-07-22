Sign up
Previous
Photo 636
Northern Paper Wasp
It looks menacing and it is venomous and would not hesitate to sting me!
22nd July 2023
22nd Jul 23
2
2
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
Tags
insect
,
rural
,
summer
,
vermont
,
wasp
Tia
ace
What a stunning shot. It does indeed look menacing.
July 22nd, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
Fab shot - he looks vicious and nice juxtaposition against the wispy flowers
July 22nd, 2023
