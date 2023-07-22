Previous
Northern Paper Wasp by corinnec
Photo 636

Northern Paper Wasp

It looks menacing and it is venomous and would not hesitate to sting me!
22nd July 2023 22nd Jul 23

Corinne C

@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
Tia ace
What a stunning shot. It does indeed look menacing.
July 22nd, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Fab shot - he looks vicious and nice juxtaposition against the wispy flowers
July 22nd, 2023  
