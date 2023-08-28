Previous
Still Summer by corinnec
Photo 659

Still Summer

From our ride yesterday, we stopped and just admired the farm fields.
28th August 2023 28th Aug 23

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
180% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Lovely view.
August 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise