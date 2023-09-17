Previous
Playing with colors by corinnec
Photo 677

Playing with colors

One of the engines working around our new house.
17th September 2023 17th Sep 23

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
185% complete

Fisher Family
Looks like it is playing on another planet somewhere! I like the effect though - fav!

Ian
September 17th, 2023  
Liz Milne ace
Nice!
September 17th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
this is spectacular , great processing corinne
September 17th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Great edit!
September 17th, 2023  
Pyrrhula
Great machine capture and edit of the working planet.
September 17th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Nice editing
September 17th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
September 17th, 2023  
Kathy ace
The big machine's glamour shot. I especially like the purple earth and the dramatic sky.
September 17th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely colors together
September 17th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
interesting
September 18th, 2023  
