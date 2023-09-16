Sign up
Previous
Photo 676
Stormy Day
Clouds hiding the Green Mountains
16th September 2023
16th Sep 23
3
2
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
Tags
mountain
,
clouds
,
storm
,
rural
,
vermont
,
green mountains
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nicely composed and I love the dramatic look
September 16th, 2023
Fisher Family
A lovely dramatic scene, with nice light on the buildings in the foreground - fav!
Ian
September 16th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Nicely composed
September 16th, 2023
Ian