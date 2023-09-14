Sign up
Photo 675
A B&W Bee
Maybe one of the last bees I'll capture before next Spring.
Posting a day early because of a day full of appointment tomorrow.
14th September 2023
1
1
Corinne C
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I've always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
Tags
bee
,
insect
,
fall
,
rural
,
vermont
Mags
ace
Great color and details!
September 13th, 2023
