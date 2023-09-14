Previous
A B&W Bee by corinnec
Photo 675

A B&W Bee

Maybe one of the last bees I'll capture before next Spring.

Posting a day early because of a day full of appointment tomorrow.
14th September 2023 14th Sep 23

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
184% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Great color and details!
September 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise