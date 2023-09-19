Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 679
Moss Universe
When you are in pain focusing on something small and soft helps.
19th September 2023
19th Sep 23
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
876
photos
139
followers
219
following
186% complete
View this month »
672
673
674
675
676
677
678
679
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
19th September 2023 1:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
macro
,
moss
,
vermont
Mags
ace
Awesome macro!
September 19th, 2023
Danette Thompson
ace
I was thinking how hard that must be!
September 19th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Great shot with nice textures. Hope you feel better soon.
September 19th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close