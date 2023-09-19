Previous
Moss Universe by corinnec
Photo 679

Moss Universe

When you are in pain focusing on something small and soft helps.
19th September 2023 19th Sep 23

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
186% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Awesome macro!
September 19th, 2023  
Danette Thompson ace
I was thinking how hard that must be!
September 19th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Great shot with nice textures. Hope you feel better soon.
September 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise