Just a Rock and Moss by corinnec
Just a Rock and Moss

During my walk in our backyard I found this rock, partly covered in moss and marked with straight lines. I liked the patterns and textures.

Thank you for your kind wishes yesterday, they are so very much appreciated.
20th September 2023 20th Sep 23

Corinne C

Mags ace
Beautiful find and capture! Tag it darkroom-mosslichen
September 21st, 2023  
