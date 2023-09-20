Sign up
Previous
Photo 680
Just a Rock and Moss
During my walk in our backyard I found this rock, partly covered in moss and marked with straight lines. I liked the patterns and textures.
Thank you for your kind wishes yesterday, they are so very much appreciated.
20th September 2023
20th Sep 23
1
2
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
877
photos
139
followers
219
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
19th September 2023 1:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rock
,
fall
,
rural
,
outdoor
,
moss
,
vermont
Mags
ace
Beautiful find and capture! Tag it darkroom-mosslichen
September 21st, 2023
