Previous
Photo 684
52Frames: Wabi-Sabi
After many weeks of absence I posted for this week challenge.
24th September 2023
24th Sep 23
0
0
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
881
photos
140
followers
219
following
187% complete
View this month »
677
678
679
680
681
682
683
684
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
24th September 2023 1:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
flower
,
vermont
,
wabi-sabi
,
52frames
