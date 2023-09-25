Sign up
Photo 685
Something Almost Red
This week challenge for 52Frames is Red.
25th September 2023
25th Sep 23
2
1
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
Views
9
9
Comments
2
2
Fav's
1
1
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
24th September 2023 1:59pm
Tags
tree
,
red
,
barn
,
garage
,
vermont
Krista Marson
ace
really pops!
September 26th, 2023
Mags
ace
Out of this world! Great color!
September 26th, 2023
