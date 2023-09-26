Sign up
Previous
Photo 686
The Moon on September 23, 2023
On our night walk with the dogs, I took this photo of the moon without a tripod.
26th September 2023
26th Sep 23
7
3
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I've always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
885
photos
140
followers
218
following
Mags
ace
Fantastic! You are very steady or have a great IS in your camera.
September 27th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Nice sharp image of the moon. Love the golden color.
September 27th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
@marlboromaam
Definitively my camera! I'm not good at staying immobile :-)
September 27th, 2023
Yao RL
ace
Nice details
September 27th, 2023
Kathy
ace
Lovely capture of the moon. It's been very bright and beautiful this week as it gets larger.
September 27th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Beautiful shot and great clarity.
September 27th, 2023
Jane Pittenger
ace
Nice steady hands!
September 27th, 2023
