The Moon on September 23, 2023 by corinnec
The Moon on September 23, 2023

On our night walk with the dogs, I took this photo of the moon without a tripod.
26th September 2023 26th Sep 23

Corinne C

@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
Mags ace
Fantastic! You are very steady or have a great IS in your camera.
September 27th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Nice sharp image of the moon. Love the golden color.
September 27th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
@marlboromaam Definitively my camera! I'm not good at staying immobile :-)
September 27th, 2023  
Yao RL ace
Nice details
September 27th, 2023  
Kathy ace
Lovely capture of the moon. It's been very bright and beautiful this week as it gets larger.
September 27th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Beautiful shot and great clarity.
September 27th, 2023  
Jane Pittenger ace
Nice steady hands!
September 27th, 2023  
