Previous
Photo 683
Roarrr
She even smokes :-))
23rd September 2023
23rd Sep 23
5
3
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
880
photos
140
followers
219
following
187% complete
View this month »
676
677
678
679
680
681
682
683
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
22nd September 2023 1:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vintage
,
car
,
fall
,
vermont
,
close up
Pyrrhula
One of the likes of old cars. The noise , the smell and the design.
September 23rd, 2023
Babs
ace
She has a sneaky smile too.
September 23rd, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Great pov!
September 23rd, 2023
Pat
I love your low pov on this. Super shot!
September 23rd, 2023
Yao RL
ace
haha, it is funny.
September 23rd, 2023
