Photo 689
Photo 689
Automnal Foliage
Vermont starts to show off the reds and yellows of Fall.
29th September 2023
29th Sep 23
1
1
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
28th September 2023 1:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
yellow
,
trees
,
fall
,
autumn
,
rural
,
vermont
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful fall colors. Our trees haven't gotten that far yet.
September 29th, 2023
