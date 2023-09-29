Previous
Automnal Foliage by corinnec
Photo 689

Automnal Foliage

Vermont starts to show off the reds and yellows of Fall.
29th September 2023 29th Sep 23

Corinne C

@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful fall colors. Our trees haven't gotten that far yet.
September 29th, 2023  
