Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 688
Indian Summer for Geese
Geese haven't started their trip South and they enjoy our Indian Summer.
28th September 2023
28th Sep 23
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
889
photos
140
followers
218
following
188% complete
View this month »
681
682
683
684
685
686
687
688
Latest from all albums
684
32
685
686
52
687
112
688
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
28th September 2023 1:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
bird
,
rural
,
pond
,
geese
,
vermont
,
indian summer
Dawn
ace
A lovely image and reflections
September 28th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful reflections
September 28th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close