Indian Summer for Geese by corinnec
Indian Summer for Geese

Geese haven't started their trip South and they enjoy our Indian Summer.
28th September 2023 28th Sep 23

Corinne C

@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
Dawn ace
A lovely image and reflections
September 28th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful reflections
September 28th, 2023  
