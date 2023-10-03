Sign up
Photo 693
Craftsmanship
My husband and I stayed a little longer than usual at the construction site yesterday. We enjoyed watching the welder and the welding sparks are so fascinating!
3rd October 2023
3rd Oct 23
Corinne C
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I've always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
Tags
construction
,
house
,
fall
,
vermont
,
sparks
,
welder
