Kent Pond by corinnec
Kent Pond

Starting to see Fall foliage in higher elevations.
4th October 2023 4th Oct 23

Corinne C

Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
October 4th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
lovely
October 4th, 2023  
