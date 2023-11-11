Sign up
Previous
Photo 726
My Husband
My husband is a physicist. He asked me to make his photographic portrait for an upcoming lecture on science he'll present soon.
11th November 2023
11th Nov 23
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
11th November 2023 2:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
man
,
color
,
person
,
husband
,
inside
,
vermont
John Falconer
ace
Nice portrait.
November 11th, 2023
*lynn
ace
very nice
November 11th, 2023
Kathy
ace
Very nice. Good to "meet" him. A physicist. Not one of my strong subjects.
November 11th, 2023
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
Very nicely portrayed, he looks intelligent and sincere.
November 11th, 2023
Lesley
ace
That’s a very nice portrait with the background of bookshelves
November 11th, 2023
