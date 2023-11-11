Previous
My Husband by corinnec
My husband is a physicist. He asked me to make his photographic portrait for an upcoming lecture on science he'll present soon.
11th November 2023

Corinne C

John Falconer
Nice portrait.
November 11th, 2023  
*lynn
very nice
November 11th, 2023  
Kathy
Very nice. Good to "meet" him. A physicist. Not one of my strong subjects.
November 11th, 2023  
Ellen Bogenschutz
Very nicely portrayed, he looks intelligent and sincere.
November 11th, 2023  
Lesley
That’s a very nice portrait with the background of bookshelves
November 11th, 2023  
