The Light After the Trees by corinnec
Photo 730

The Light After the Trees

I wanted to try ICM and the Christmas light at the neighbor's house offered me a fun opportunity.
18th November 2023 18th Nov 23

Corinne C

@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I've always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
Phil Howcroft ace
very creative , you got the ICM spot on Corinne
November 20th, 2023  
winghong_ho
Nice attempt.
November 20th, 2023  
Mags ace
Great shot! Better than any ICM I can do.
November 20th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
November 20th, 2023  
