Photo 730
The Light After the Trees
I wanted to try ICM and the Christmas light at the neighbor's house offered me a fun opportunity.
18th November 2023
18th Nov 23
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
Photo Details
Views
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
20th November 2023 4:56pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
christmas
,
house
,
fall
,
vermont
,
icm
Phil Howcroft
ace
very creative , you got the ICM spot on Corinne
November 20th, 2023
winghong_ho
Nice attempt.
November 20th, 2023
Mags
ace
Great shot! Better than any ICM I can do.
November 20th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
November 20th, 2023
