Previous
Photo 729
Sunset
This time of year is always a little crazy between friends and family stays I don't have much time to do anything else than cooking and cleaning the house but this is totally worth it as I enjoy their visits.
16th November 2023
16th Nov 23
4
2
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
16th November 2023 4:15pm
Tags
sky
,
sunset
,
fall
,
vermont
Phil Howcroft
ace
enjoy your visitors corinne , this is a gorgeous photo , faved
November 18th, 2023
Annie-Sue
ace
this is a truly beautiful sky! Seasonal festivals always create work - but it's worth it :-)
November 18th, 2023
Pat
This is dreamy with so many gentle pastel layers.
November 18th, 2023
Linda Godwin
splendid swirling clouds in the sunset
November 18th, 2023
