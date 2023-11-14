Previous
Just a Gentle Squirrel by corinnec
Just a Gentle Squirrel

Snow is here, roads were snowy and icy not a good combination for taking a road trip!

Snow, 3 C max today.
14th November 2023

Corinne C

@corinnec
Mags ace
Great shot! A plump looking furry fella!
November 14th, 2023  
Bill Ososki ace
LOL
November 14th, 2023  
