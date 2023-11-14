Sign up
Previous
Photo 728
Just a Gentle Squirrel
Snow is here, roads were snowy and icy not a good combination for taking a road trip!
Snow, 3 C max today.
14th November 2023
14th Nov 23
Corinne C
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
Tags
squirrel
animal
fall
vermont
Mags
Great shot! A plump looking furry fella!
November 14th, 2023
Bill Ososki
LOL
November 14th, 2023
