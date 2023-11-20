Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 732
Otter Creek
Freezing temperatures for the foreseeable future. We drive almost everyday along the Otter Creek river and I often ask to stop to look at the trees and their reflections.
20th November 2023
20th Nov 23
5
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
947
photos
153
followers
230
following
200% complete
View this month »
725
726
727
728
729
730
731
732
Latest from all albums
34
727
58
728
729
730
731
732
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
19th November 2023 1:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fall
,
vermont
,
otter creek
winghong_ho
Beautiful capture and render b&w.
November 20th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
looks good in mono do u get otters there corinne
November 20th, 2023
Steve Chappell
ace
Great capture, great in b&w
November 20th, 2023
Mags
ace
Wonderful reflections with the ripples on the water.
November 20th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Great reflections!
November 20th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close