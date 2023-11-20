Previous
Otter Creek by corinnec
Otter Creek

Freezing temperatures for the foreseeable future. We drive almost everyday along the Otter Creek river and I often ask to stop to look at the trees and their reflections.
20th November 2023 20th Nov 23

Corinne C

@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
winghong_ho
Beautiful capture and render b&w.
November 20th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
looks good in mono do u get otters there corinne
November 20th, 2023  
Steve Chappell ace
Great capture, great in b&w
November 20th, 2023  
Mags ace
Wonderful reflections with the ripples on the water.
November 20th, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Great reflections!
November 20th, 2023  
