Photo 733
Moon
I took this shot last night during our dogs' evening walk. It's not so clear because I wasn't using a tripod.
21st November 2023
21st Nov 23
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
Tags
moon
space
fall
vermont
planet
Islandgirl
ace
Nice moon shot!
November 21st, 2023
Mags
ace
Well done!
November 22nd, 2023
