Photo 734
Let It Snow!
Fortunately it's going to melt as warmer temperatures are in the forecast.
22nd November 2023
22nd Nov 23
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I've always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
Tags
snow
,
night
,
lights
,
trees
,
fall
,
village
,
vermont
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful scene
November 22nd, 2023
Mags
ace
Beautiful bare trees and snowy scene.
November 22nd, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
The first fall is always very special - great capture
November 22nd, 2023
Polly
Love the lighting
November 22nd, 2023
