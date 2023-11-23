Sign up
Previous
Photo 735
Happy Thanksgiving!
To all of you what are celebrating tomorrow.
As every year we'll be the hosts so I won't be on 365 tomorrow, therefore posting early.
23rd November 2023
23rd Nov 23
3
2
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
951
photos
153
followers
230
following
Tags
snow
,
mountains
,
fall
,
rural
,
meadow
,
thanksgiving
,
vermont
Steve Chappell
ace
Great, scenic capture. Happy Thanksgiving to you!
November 22nd, 2023
Mags
ace
A glorious view! Happy turkey day to you as well.
November 22nd, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Fantastic capture
November 22nd, 2023
