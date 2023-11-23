Previous
Happy Thanksgiving! by corinnec
Photo 735

Happy Thanksgiving!

To all of you what are celebrating tomorrow.

As every year we'll be the hosts so I won't be on 365 tomorrow, therefore posting early.
23rd November 2023 23rd Nov 23

Corinne C

Steve Chappell ace
Great, scenic capture. Happy Thanksgiving to you!
November 22nd, 2023  
Mags ace
A glorious view! Happy turkey day to you as well.
November 22nd, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Fantastic capture
November 22nd, 2023  
