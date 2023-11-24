Sign up
Photo 736
Last Colors
We had a nice and quiet Thanksgiving day, just my Mom, my husband and I. My stepson being sick, him, his wife and his mother and law stayed in Connecticut. Our daughter had exams at the University in Toronto and she was unable to join us.
24th November 2023
24th Nov 23
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
Tags
red
,
plant
,
colors
,
fall
,
berries
,
outdoor
,
vermont
Shutterbug
ace
I love the focus on the beautiful berries.
November 24th, 2023
