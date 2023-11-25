Sign up
Previous
Photo 737
Just a little more colors
Before every grey turn into white
25th November 2023
25th Nov 23
3
2
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
953
photos
151
followers
228
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
12th November 2023 1:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
flower
,
country
,
fall
,
rural
,
vermont
Bucktree
ace
Beautiful capture and lovely textures.
November 25th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
November 25th, 2023
Diana
ace
Wonderful focus and dof, lovely tones too.
November 25th, 2023
