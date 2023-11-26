Previous
Nightly Walk by corinnec
Photo 738

Nightly Walk

Our daily 9:30 pm walk with the dogs, in all weather. Our German Shepherd dogs are impervious to rain, snow or ice. We learned to bundle in warm clothes and wear spiky shoes for freezing conditions and hop we go ...
26th November 2023 26th Nov 23

Corinne C

Diana ace
Such a stunning capture of this beautiful scene, it looks like a book cover for a thriller!
November 26th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
@ludwigsdiana Thanks Diana for your kind comment.
November 26th, 2023  
Tom
Wonderful night capture
November 26th, 2023  
Paul J ace
A dramatic scene! Well done!
November 26th, 2023  
Harry J Benson ace
Dramatic low-key photo
November 26th, 2023  
KWind ace
This is great!
November 26th, 2023  
Agnes ace
Fairytale
November 26th, 2023  
