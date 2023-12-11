Previous
Plucky by corinnec
Photo 751

Plucky

Our winter storm doesn't disappoint! Little and big birds are visiting the feeders anyway.
11th December 2023 11th Dec 23

Corinne C

Bucktree ace
Beautiful capture and DOF.
December 11th, 2023  
moni kozi
Whoa! This makes a marvellous winter card.
December 11th, 2023  
Diana ace
Such a delightful capture and winter scene.
December 11th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
December 11th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Sweet. I love the snow, too.
December 11th, 2023  
Sporen Maken
Great photo, love the falling snow blurry background, colourful subject. Just picture perfect.
December 11th, 2023  
