Hanging in There by corinnec
Photo 750

Hanging in There

A lovely and wrinkled little apple on a bare tree. With the winter storm coming I'm not sure I'll find it tomorrow :-(
10th December 2023 10th Dec 23

Corinne C

@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful minimalism
December 10th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊
December 10th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
December 10th, 2023  
