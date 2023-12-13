Sign up
Previous
Photo 753
Sapin de Noel
Our Christmas tree.
My 3 year old computer is in the shop. It’s overheating…I’ll have to work from my iPad which is not my favorite thing.
13th December 2023
13th Dec 23
2
0
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
976
photos
154
followers
231
following
Tags
tree
,
christmas
,
winter
,
vermont
,
noel
Agnes
ace
Very nice
December 13th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
December 13th, 2023
