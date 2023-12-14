Previous
Disappearing by corinnec
Photo 754

Disappearing

These large barns are not maintained and will disappear. Artists such as Jim Westphalen are capturing their beauty.
14th December 2023 14th Dec 23

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
Diana ace
They are stunning, such a pity to see them go! Is this your shot, or one from the artist?
December 14th, 2023  
Harry J Benson ace
Nice composition and find
December 14th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
@ludwigsdiana thanks Diana. This is my shot, Westphalen’s pictures are amazing!
December 14th, 2023  
Diana ace
@corinnec This one is amazing too Corinne :-)
December 14th, 2023  
