Photo 754
Disappearing
These large barns are not maintained and will disappear. Artists such as Jim Westphalen are capturing their beauty.
14th December 2023
14th Dec 23
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I've always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
Photo Details
Tags
red
,
barn
,
village
,
rural
,
farm
,
vermont
Diana
ace
They are stunning, such a pity to see them go! Is this your shot, or one from the artist?
December 14th, 2023
Harry J Benson
ace
Nice composition and find
December 14th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
@ludwigsdiana
thanks Diana. This is my shot, Westphalen’s pictures are amazing!
December 14th, 2023
Diana
ace
@corinnec
This one is amazing too Corinne :-)
December 14th, 2023
