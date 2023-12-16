Previous
Sunset in Rutland County by corinnec
Sunset in Rutland County

Driving back from our future house I asked my husband to stop and hop I had my picture of the day 😊
16th December 2023 16th Dec 23

Corinne C

@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
Phil Howcroft ace
the light and star burst and mono are all wonderful Corinne , gorgeous photo
December 16th, 2023  
Brian ace
Awesome
December 16th, 2023  
