Photo 756
Sunset in Rutland County
Driving back from our future house I asked my husband to stop and hop I had my picture of the day 😊
16th December 2023
16th Dec 23
2
3
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
980
photos
155
followers
233
following
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
16th December 2023 3:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
black and white
,
sunset
,
winter
,
rural
,
pasture
,
monochrome
,
vermont
Phil Howcroft
ace
the light and star burst and mono are all wonderful Corinne , gorgeous photo
December 16th, 2023
Brian
ace
Awesome
December 16th, 2023
