Snow Days by corinnec
Photo 757

Snow Days

Captured few days ago, expecting a winter storm for tomorrow.
17th December 2023 17th Dec 23

Corinne C

Lesley ace
Picture postcard perfect
December 17th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
looks bleak yet retains lots of beauty Corinne
December 17th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Beautiful winter wonderland.
December 17th, 2023  
FBailey ace
V picturesque but I hope we don't get any here!
December 17th, 2023  
