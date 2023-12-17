Sign up
Photo 757
Snow Days
Captured few days ago, expecting a winter storm for tomorrow.
17th December 2023
17th Dec 23
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
750
751
752
753
754
755
756
757
121
752
753
754
122
755
756
757
Tags
snow
,
sky
,
winter
,
rural
,
grey
,
vermont
Lesley
ace
Picture postcard perfect
December 17th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
looks bleak yet retains lots of beauty Corinne
December 17th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Beautiful winter wonderland.
December 17th, 2023
FBailey
ace
V picturesque but I hope we don't get any here!
December 17th, 2023
